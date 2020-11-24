Chuck & his team are absolutely amazing! We couldn’t be happier with the whole refi process. A big shout out to Aleah, Brianna, and Madison for the excellent customer service & quick replies to our questions!

—Ean S. November 2020

Chuck and his team were the best we’ve ever worked with in the industry! He was quick and professional. The best part was that he treated us like family, not customers. He did exactly what he promised and went above and beyond for our family. We will never go to another mortgage broker and will recommend him wholeheartedly!

—Anabelle A.-C. June 2020

…it never fails to blow my mind that someone I called out of desperation from an ad in an envelope mailing has become my go to guy for all things related to my home!!!!

—Bobbi S. February 2020