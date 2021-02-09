YOUR DREAM WEDDING – DELIVERED!

The Ceresville Mansion is a vintage estate located in trendy Frederick, Maryland and has been serving the greater Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area couples for 30 years. Built in the late 1800s, the mansion is situated on 26 acres bordered by the Monocacy River. At this elegant and historic destination, couples will find a vintage mansion surrounded by custom landscaping, a wisteria-covered pergola overlooking a reflecting pool, and a grand ballroom with a hardwood dance floor. The ballroom allows for several set-up options to match the vision of your wedding.

Facilities and Capacity



Couples can invite up to 200 guests to celebrate their wedding day at the Ceresville Mansion. This luxurious event space features indoor and outdoor locations for staging. Outdoors, couples can host their wedding ceremony and cocktail hour on the garden terrace. The garden space features a stunning reflecting pool and a stately white pergola that perfectly frames couples as they exchange vows and begin their lives together. At night, the garden comes alive with magical fairy lights. Couples have the option to take wedding portraits on the 26-acre property with mountain views or with the grand manor house in the background. Inside, the ballroom welcomes guests for a seated wedding reception or cocktail buffet. The large windows let the natural light stream through, adding depth to the surrounding white walls and complimenting the columns with ornamental gold capitals.