Wintry precip wraps up, very windy day ahead

Monday: Mostly cloudy with some AM mixed precipitation lingering around, also turning very windy. Winds: W 20-30 mph, Gusts: 40-50 mph, High: 37 (32-40)

Monday night: Decreasing clouds and remaining blustery. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-40 mph, Low: 24 (21-28)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and still breezy. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph, High: 38 (34-41), Low: 26 (23-30)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers late. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the teens.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 20’s with lows in the teens.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Ever so slowly, the winter storm that brought us snow, sleet, freezing rain, and everything in between is pulling away from the area. Most of the precipitation mentioned above has been over with since midnight, as drier air wrapped its way into the center of the storm. As we head into the later morning hours, some wrap-around snow showers are likely, with heavy snow bands still possible over the mountains. For all of us, the main concern won’t be precipitation. Winds are set to pick up quite a bit and continue straight into Monday night. Steady winds of 20-30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 40-50 mph, prompting Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings until 8 PM.

Much like the storm gradually pulling away, we’ll see winds gradually die down on Tuesday with high pressure very briefly making a return. Skies will also be clearing out, and we should have decent conditions for the second day of the week. A new storm system will already be back in the picture by Wednesday, but thankfully this one won’t be nearly as strong or nearly as close to the area as this latest one. This system will pass through the Great Lakes, dragging a cold front toward us late Wednesday. With more mild temperatures back in play (in the 40’s), some rain showers will fire up into Wednesday night, likely switching to snow showers as things get colder Thursday morning.

Another round of arctic high pressure will give us a cold end to the work week, with highs down into the 20’s and lower 30’s with lows in the teens for Thursday and Friday. At the very least, our generally quiet weather pattern will continue into the weekend. Forecast models were hinting at another storm system potentially coming up the Atlantic Coast Saturday into next Sunday, but for now they have backed off that idea. Something to watch for certainly, but for right now a few isolated snow showers may fall on Saturday with clearing conditions and rebounding temperatures next Sunday.

Have a great Monday and stay safe out there folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson