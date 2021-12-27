Wintry mix this morning, changing to rain this afternoon

Monday: Cloudy with an AM wintry mix, transitioning over to PM rain showers. A glaze of ice and inch of snow is possible over western MD and southern PA. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph, High: 41 (37-44)

Monday night: Cloudy with spotty rain showers possible, mainly early. Winds: Var. 4-8 mph, Low: 39 (36-41)

Tuesday: Cloudy with isolated rain showers, mainly late. Winds: NNW 3-5 mph, High: 50 (46-53), Low: 43 (40-46)

Wednesday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

New Year’s Eve: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

New Year’s Day: Cloudy with rain. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s.

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

After warmth that nearly broke records on Christmas Day, we’re looking at some wintry precipitation on this Monday morning. A light wintry mix has already started falling over the mountains, and this is expected to slowly move east this morning. While we all could see some snow and ice, it’s not likely to stick east of I-81, which is some good news for commuters. However, this isn’t the case across western MD and southern PA, where about an inch of snow and a glaze of ice is possible, enough to make it rather slick. Just take it slow out there on the roads early on, because by this afternoon it will warm up enough for just rain. Isolated rain showers will steadily wind down by tonight.

As compared to the rest of this month, this last week of December and the year is going to be an active one. A stalled boundary will set up just south of us after today, acting as a highway for storm systems to travel along out of the west. The next system arrives late Tuesday, and with temperatures on the rise back toward the 50’s, we should only see rain showers from Tuesday afternoon straight into Wednesday morning. After a bit of a brief lull during the day Wednesday, yet another low crosses through with additional rain showers Wednesday night.

About the only little dry break we will see will be Thursday into Friday, as Mother Nature takes a deep breath before the strongest storm system of the week on New Year’s Day. With how dry it’s been, we no doubt need the rainfall, and amounts won’t be all that impressive before the quick break we get for New Year’s Eve. A much steadier round of rain is expected for New Year’s Day as this final storm system taps into moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As many of us relax over the weekend for the start of 2022, conditions will be quite soggy and damp, with scattered showers likely continuing into Sunday. Temperatures are going to stay on the milder side into the weekend, but there are indications of a colder snap arriving behind this weekend storm system. Not a guarantee yet, but something to keep an eye on.

Have a great start to the week everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson