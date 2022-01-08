Winter Weather Advisory in effect for an icy start Sunday

Another chance of wintry weather is in the forecast, but it will be in the form of freezing rain this time around. High pressure will bring us southerly flow Saturday, warming up the atmosphere above the surface making it warm enough to cause freezing rain Sunday morning. A tenth of an inch of freezing rain is possible, making things slippery Sunday.

Another deep freeze will occur after the passage of Sunday’s system, causing lows Monday night to fall into the teens once again. Highs Tuesday only look to be in the 20s! Our next slight chance of precipitation will arrive Thursday with a light rain/snow mix with little to no wintry accumulation. Rainfall amounts will be minimal as well. Expect a cloudy day through Wednesday into Thursday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Sunny skies with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday: Overcast skies with freezing rain possible during the morning and rain likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Monday: Windy conditions with highs in the 30s.

Tuesday: Bitterly cold with highs only in the 20s!

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen