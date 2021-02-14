Winter Weather Advisories in place until later this morning

After seeing sleet, freezing rain, and a few flakes of snow Saturday, we are waking up with reports of icy conditions around the area. While I did not have any issues getting to the station this morning, step out with care this morning, but stay in if you can. Advisories should expire anywhere between 7-10 a.m.

Southern Pa.’s advisory should expire at 8 a.m. while most of us here south of the Mason-Dixon will end at 7 a.m., but a few locations on the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake will not expire until 10 a.m. Sunday.

More weather details are coming later this morning, but in the meantime, we are tracking some wintry weather as we head into the week. While snow looks to be limited, sleet and freezing rain look to be the main threat for the week. Keep your eyes pealed Monday and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Check back in here for the latest updates.