Winter Storm Watch in effect Monday into Tuesday

A car drives east on Interstate 244 just east of Harvard Ave. as ice coats the landscape, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Sunday night and Monday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for our area Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures will drop below freezing as precipitation moves into the region. Freezing rain is possible, making road conditions impassible late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Check out the latest weather alerts.

Winter Weather Advisory . . . Sunday 9 p.m. until 10 a.m. Monday

Freezing rain will leave a glace of ice on surfaces Sunday night into Monday. Areas surrounding the Blue Ridge Mountains westward across the valleys and up to the mountains have this potential overnight Sunday into Monday. Heavier precipitation to come possible Monday night into Tuesday before temperatures warm up above freezing Tuesday afternoon.

Use the holiday on Monday to prepare for any wintry impacts Monday night into early Tuesday.

Winter Storm Watch . . . Monday into Tuesday

On Tuesday, the commute during the early morning hours may be delayed for hazardous driving conditions, especially in elevated mountains and valleys. Areas impacted will be along and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. This includes the Cumberland Valley, the Potomac Highlands, and Allegheny Mountains.

Last weather from WDVM News at 8 a.m.

More details to come Sunday tonight on WDVM News at 6 and 10.