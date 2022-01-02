Winter storm causes caution in the region

(WDVM) — Local Police departments encourage residents to plan appropriately if planning on traveling.
According to the national weather service, snow accumulations and rain and sleet combinations are being predicted for early morning Monday.
Weather officials are also suggesting travelers delay overnight and early Monday travel until roadways have been treated.
“Follow the rules set by the central office in the district,” Virginia Department of Transportation Employee. “Then we also want to make sure we provide a safe workplace for our employees and the traveling public, number one.”
If you must travel during the storm:
- Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.
- Use your headlights – in rain AND snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when your wipers are active.
- Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
- Always buckle up.
- Avoid distractions – put down the phone.