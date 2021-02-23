Windy this afternoon, warmer temperatures arriving as well

Tuesday: Morning clouds, then turning partly cloudy and windy with spotty showers possible, especially over the mountains. Winds: WNW 20-30 mph, Gusts: 40-50 mph, High: 50 (45-53)

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, not as breezy. Winds: WSW 8-12 mph, Low: 30 (26-33)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy at times. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph, High: 58 (54-61), Low: 36 (32-39)

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the middle to upper 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 30’s with lows in the 40’s.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Much of the snow and sleet that blasted the area was melted from the roadways, sidewalks and roofs by the end of the day yesterday as temperatures jumped into the lower 40’s. We’ve stayed pretty warm overnight, and we’re set for quite a bit more melting today. A system passing by to our north will draw in more warm air today, pushing highs toward 50 degrees, especially with sunshine this afternoon. This system will also turn things pretty windy, with steady winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 40-50 mph possible this afternoon. Outside of a few spotty rain showers over the mountains, we’ll escape precipitation-free from this system as we head into tonight.

We’re not done with the warmer temperatures by any stretch, as Wednesday is setting up to be the warmest day of February by far. Breezy south-southwest winds will push even warmer air our direction, putting most locations into the upper 50’s and a few in the lower 60’s with variable cloud cover tomorrow. A weak disturbance will roll through with some isolated rain showers Wednesday night, with the main influence from this system being moderation back to more seasonal temperatures. Both Thursday and Friday will feature dry conditions with highs back into the middle and upper 40’s to end the week.

After heading through almost this entire week with dry conditions, a slightly more active pattern prevails over the weekend and into early next week. A few storm systems will be lingering just to the north, with a much stronger one that has plenty of moisture to work with off to the south. The big question will be if these systems can phase together, which would make things really soggy to end the forecast. As of right now, that doesn’t look likely, but there will be some rain showers with continued seasonal or slightly above-average temperatures from Saturday into next Monday.

Have a great Tuesday and enjoy the warmth!

Meteorologist Damon Matson