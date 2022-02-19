Windy conditions continue into Saturday

Cold and windy over the day Saturday with highs only in the low to mid-40s. Temperatures today will only feel as if they were in the 20s and 30s throughout much of the day, so be sure to bundle up if you head out and about this Saturday.

While air temperatures will be cooler overnight, winds will die down. Lows will be in the teens and 20s, but winds will not be much of a factor come Sunday morning. Highs will bounce back into the 50s by Monday.

Rain will move in Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s. While temperatures will give us another spring tease, cooler temperatures will come into the region by the end of the week and into next weekend. Clouds will linger across the region to finish the week, and we might see some light mixing of wintry precipitation late Thursday into early Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Breezy with highs in the 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Monday: Sunny skies with highs bouncing into the 50s.

Tuesday: Rain likely with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Thursday: A mix of clouds with highs in the 40s.

Friday: Light mixing of wintry precipitation before switching over to a chilly rain. Highs will be in the 40s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen