What an April storm it was yesterday! Heavy rain fell to the east while wet snow continued for many folks to the west, accumulating to as much as 6-7″ across far western MD. All this precipitation is gone now, with the storm system pulling off to the northeast overnight. We’ll be chilly and start turning breezy, but at least the sunshine will return this morning. Gusty northwest winds could be as high as 30-40 mph at times, and this will be the main concern today. Other than that, a few snow showers could still develop over the mountains while temperatures stay cool. Under clear skies and calmer conditions tonight, we’ll tumble toward the upper 20’s and with readings that cold a frost/freeze is looking likely.

Tomorrow morning should be the last of the cold though, with high pressure settling in overhead and then off to our east. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with high temperatures back up into the 60’s for Wednesday. A very weak front will start its approach on Thursday, but it’s barely going to be able to roll in before stalling out overhead. This will create plenty of clouds, but very little if any rainfall, with only spotty showers possible, mainly across the mountains. Despite this front, we will continue to warm up with highs climbing into the 70’s.

Our warming trend will keep on rolling into the weekend with that same strong area of high pressure just off the Atlantic Coast and southerly winds continuing to go. There will be plenty of sunshine as well from Friday through Sunday, but a few more clouds can be expected as temperatures rise. Expect highs to reach the lower 80’s by Sunday, with lows in the 50’s and lower 60’s as well. There are a lot of timing issues right now, but it does appear that the next chance of rain will come with a storm system early next week.

Have a great Tuesday and hold onto those loose items!

7-Day Forecast:

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with gusty winds and some mountain flakes still possible. Winds: W 15-25 mph, Gusts: 30-40 mph, High: 52 (47-55)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear with a frost/freeze likely. Winds: W 5-10 mph, Low: 31 (26-34)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: WSW 4-8 mph, High: 61 (57-64), Low: 44 (40-47)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the middle to upper 50’s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.