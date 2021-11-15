Windy and chilly as a clipper system finally clears the area

Monday: Clouds and mountain rain/snow showers early, with clearing skies and windy conditions later. Winds: WNW 20-30 mph, Gusts: 35-40 mph, High: 48 (45-51)

Monday night: Partly cloudy and calmer. Winds: W 8-12 mph, Low: 32 (29-35)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: SW 4-8 mph, High: 51 (48-55), Low: 38 (34-41)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the lower to middle 40’s.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the 60’s with lows in the 30’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50’s with lows in the 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

We had quite the change over the weekend as much colder air and even some wintry precipitation moved in, though any snow stayed over the mountains. The clipper system that’s been responsible for this sudden change is swinging through the area this morning and should clear out by this afternoon. That being the case, we’re going to start out with clouds and some occasional rain/snow showers over the mountains through the morning. After that, skies will begin clearing out, but it will remain very chilly and windy. West winds of 20-30 mph will be likely, with gusts possibly hitting the 35-40 mph range. It will finally start calming down tonight at least with high pressure moving in.

With lighter winds and plenty of sunshine, the forecast is looking great through mid-week. Tomorrow will still be a little chilly until we can get some better southerly flow going, but it still won’t be too bad for mid-November. A warm front will lift across the area on Wednesday, really ramping up temperatures for a time into the 60’s. The next storm system will arrive Thursday, as it tracks across the Upper Midwest and into the Great Lakes. The cold front with this storm will drag through our area, creating scattered showers late Thursday into Thursday night.

This will be our only bit of soggy weather in the forecast, as generally we stay under the influence of chilly yet dry northwesterly winds during the late week and into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will take a free-fall after being in the 60’s, with highs barely getting back into the 40’s on Friday. Overnight lows will also drop into the 20’s and 30’s, but it won’t be too cold at night overall. We can enjoy the sunshine for most of the upcoming weekend, but the next storm system is looking likely to roll in by late Sunday, bringing clouds at the very least before another dose of rainfall into next Sunday night.

Have a great Monday and stay bundled up out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson