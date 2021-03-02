Winds calm down, plenty of sunshine Tuesday

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly, with winds slowly calming down through the day. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, High: 45 (41-48)

Tuesday night: Mostly clear skies. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph, Low: 29 (26-33)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with more clouds possible in the afternoon. Winds: W 8-12 mph, High: 55 (51-58), Low: 34 (32-37)

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50’s with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.

Forecast Discussion

Breaking out that sunshine late yesterday afternoon was a treat after all of that rainfall, but it did come at a little bit of a cost. Strong wind gusts hit the 40-50 mph range across much of the area through last night, and it’s still a bit windy out there this morning. As high pressure begins to settle overhead this afternoon, we’ll see those winds slowly calm down. There will be plenty of sunshine all day long, but it will stay a bit chilly with high temperatures mostly in the 40’s. Tonight is going to be a fairly seasonal night with lots of clear skies and lows right near average in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

Looking ahead through the rest this week and really for the entire forecast, we’re balancing out all that active weather from February with a very quiet stretch. Wednesday will be the only day we have storm systems close enough by for any bit of consideration, but even then they’ll still be miles away. The main low pressure center will be all the way down near Georgia and South Carolina, so even clouds from this system will stay away for the most part. We will benefit from a bump in temperatures, pushing into the 50’s tomorrow. A weak system to the north will be a bit closer, giving us some additional clouds late Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Behind this weak frontal system there will be a bump back downward with our temperatures, but will still be near our seasonal averages in the 40’s through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies are also expected with various high pressure centers remaining nearby or directly overhead, with the one exception being Saturday when there could be a few more clouds from another storm system to our south. After the first day of March came in like a lion, it seems like the rest of the days this week are trying to trend things to make March come in like a lamb.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson