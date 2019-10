Will we continue to see showers on Wednesday?

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! RAIN HAS OVERSPREAD THE REGION TODAY, AS A COLD FRONT APPROACHES FROM THE WEST. A FEW OF THESE SHOWERS MAY BE MODERATE IN INTENSITY, AND THERE MAY EVEN BE A RATHER ISOLATED RUMBLE OF THUNDER SOUTH AND EAST OF THE I-66 AND I-95 CORRIDORS RESPECTIVELY. AS A RESULT, MUCH-NEEDED RAIN ON THE WAY THAT WILL CONTINUE TO HELP WITH OUR DEFICIT. HIGH PRESSURE RETURNS TONIGHT, CLEARING US OUT RATHER QUICKLY AND ALLOWING TEMPERATURES TO FALL WELL INTO THE MID 40S.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL MOVE OVER THE MID-ATLANTIC WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY, BRINGING DRY WEATHER AND SEASONABLE TEMPERATURES, WITH VERY LITTLE IN THE WAY OF CLOUD COVER. WEDNESDAY NIGHT LOOKS TO BE THE COLDEST NIGHT OVER THE NEXT WEEK, AS THE HIGH MOVES OVERHEAD AND BRINGS PATCHY FROST TO THE TYPICALLY COOLER LOCATIONS EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. FRIDAY LOOKS DRY AND SEASONABLE AS HIGH PRESSURE REMAINS NEARBY, BUT CHANGES WILL BE IN STORE OVER THE WEEKEND. LONG RANGE MODEL VARY WIDELY, BUT IT APPEARS THAT THE DAYLIGHT HOURS ON SATURDAY WILL REMAIN DRY, WITH SHOWERS DEVELOPING DURING THE EVENING. SUNDAY LOOKS TO START OFF WET, SO THE UMBRELLAS WILL ONCE AGAIN BE NEEDED.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: A FEW EARLY SHOWERS, THEN GRADUALLY BECOMING CLEARER. LOWS: 42-47. WINDS WILL BE LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-60S.

THURSDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60S.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID 60S.

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDINESS WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S TO LOW 60S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A DECENT CHANCE FOR RAIN. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: SUNNY TO MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!