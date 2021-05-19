Widespread 80’s expected as warmth continues to build

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Winds: L&V, High: 84 (80-88)

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: L&V, Low: 58 (54-61)

Thursday: Partly cloudy and getting warm. Winds: SE 4-8 mph, High: 87 (83-89), Low: 59 (54-61)

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the lower to middle 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower or two possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

Let’s keep the warm up going! Not that we have too much control, but Mother Nature has kept us on that track. We hit the upper 70’s yesterday, with a few lower 80’s popping up here and there. Today we’ll finally see widespread 80’s by the afternoon, and it doesn’t look like we’ll see cooler temperatures than that the rest of the forecast. High pressure remains anchored along the East Coast just to our south, continuing to provide us with very light winds and lots of sunshine. As this high starts to push further south and west, a few more clouds will return beginning tonight, with overnight lows staying warmer as well.

With this stout blocking pattern in place and overall not a lot of moisture around, we’re going to stay stuck with very dry conditions into the weekend. We’ll see partly cloudy skies Thursday and Friday, and this will be the beginning of the longest warm stretch we’ve had since last fall. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80’s, with lower 90’s possible into Virginia and southern Maryland. This won’t be enough to break any records, but it will certainly be close. Be sure to take it easy, stay cool, and stay hydrated if you have to be out and about for a length of time as it will take a little bit to get acclimated to the heat once again.

A couple of disturbances will pass around the northern edge of this stubborn high pressure, with fronts trying their best to drop down our direction. For the most part these fronts will fail to make much of an impact, but we could see a few degree drop in temperatures and a spotty shower or two out there Saturday into Sunday. Our best shot at any change from the hot and bone dry pattern will be on Monday, as a backdoor cold front is still likely to drop down from the Northeast, sparking up some isolated showers and storms. Other than that slight chance of rainfall, we’re not going to have any soaking rainfall into the middle of next week, but the good news is that the ridge of high pressure will be slowly breaking down with each passing day. This gives us a better chance to see some rain at the very least before Memorial Day.

Have a great Wednesday and stay cool out there!

Meteorologist Damon Matson