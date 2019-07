Wet Weather Moves Out, Windy Weather Moves In

Rain and storms move away and the sunshine and wind returns

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING! A COLD FRONT WILL CONTINUE TO PUSH EASTWARD THIS MORNING AND AS IT DOES THE SHOWERS AND CLOUDS WILL GRADUALLY MOVE WITH IT. AS A RESULT, WE’LL HAVE A CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY DAY TO START OUT WITH, BUT AS THE DAY UNFOLDS, MORE RAYS OF SUNSHINE SHOULD BE SEEN. AS HIGH-PRESSURE BUILDING EASTWARD, THE WINDS WILL PICK UP OUT OF THE NORTHWEST AND DURING THE MID TO LATE MORNING, GOING INTO THE AFTERNOON, THE WINDS COULD GUST TO 30 MPH AT TIMES. WHILE TEMPERATURES REBOUND A BIT ON TUESDAY, THE RANGE SHOULD STAY A BIT BELOW AVERAGE FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR WITH RATHER BRISK CONDITIONS IN PLACE.

HIGH PRESSURE WILL BE WITH US ON WEDNESDAY, BUT THE NICE WEATHER WILL NOT STICK AROUND FOR LONG, AS A STORM FROM THE SOUTH AND A FRONT FROM THE WEST CONVERGE ON THE AREA THURSDAY. AS A RESULT, SHOWERS AND A STORM OR TWO ARE LIKELY THROUGH THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. HIGH-PRESSURE RETURNS ON FRIDAY AND LINGERS THROUGH THE FIRST HALF OF SATURDAY. RAIN RETURNS BY SUNDAY. TEMPERATURES OVER THE WEEKEND ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE MID AND UPPER 80S.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: GRADUAL CLEARING AND BREEZY. HIGHS: 66-80. NORTHWEST WINDS AT 10 TO 20 MPH.

TONIGHT: BECOMING CLEAR AND COOL. LOWS: 48-60.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH INCREASING CLOUDINESS AND SHOWERS POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN LIKELY. SOME T-STORMS ARE POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 70S.

SATURDAY: SUNNY START, THEN BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!