Wet, slushy snow early, arctic air returns tonight

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with AM mixed precipitation and wet snow, then skies will clear, and it will get much colder. Winds: N 10-15 mph, High: 32 (30-35)

Thursday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Winds: N 8-12 mph, Low: 12 (7-15), Wind Chill: -5 to 5

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: N 5-10 mph, High: 24 (20-27), Low: 10 (5-13)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 20’s with lows in the teens.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/snow showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Plenty of the snow and ice pack leftover from early this week melted yesterday thanks to a nice warm-up into the 40’s. We even got additional help overnight, as rain moved in with the cold front of a passing clipper system. We’ve still mostly seen rain toward sunrise, but much colder air is heading our way, and from here on out we’ll see this rain turn to a wet snow that will likely last into the late morning. We’re still likely to see a couple inches of accumulation across the area, enough to make for rather slushy conditions. Plan now and give yourself extra time if you must head out this morning. Skies will be clearing out nicely this afternoon, but it will also keep getting colder. Temperatures will free-fall into the night, with air temperatures in the lower teens and wind chills near zero by tomorrow morning.

This arctic bite is here to stay into the weekend, with a very strong area of Canadian high pressure anchoring itself to our north. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to get back into the 20’s, and lows on Friday night are likely to fall into the single digits. This strong high pressure has done one good thing for us though: keep that next potential winter storm well to our south. As we’ve mentioned throughout the week, we’ve had to keep an eye on a developing system near the Carolina coast. All models are finally in decent agreement that this system will stay down that direction, with just a few flurries possible in southern MD Saturday morning.

Temperatures steadily start to recover out of the bitter cold range into the beginning of next week, with generally dry conditions prevailing. A weak clipper system could bring us light precipitation Sunday night, but that chance is low right now. The better chance for more sustained precipitation is on Tuesday, as a low treks across the center of the country into the Great Lakes. Scattered rain/snow showers will fall during the day, with temperatures remaining around or just above freezing. Clearing out with some colder air returning next Wednesday.

Be careful out there and have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson