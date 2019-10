Welcome showers were seen across the area

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! A SLOW MOVING COLD FRONT IS MOVING EAST, WHILE HIGH-PRESSURE SLIDES EAST OUT AHEAD OF THE FRONT. ON AND OFF SHOWERS CONTINUE ACROSS PARTS OF THE AREA (MAINLY THE POTOMAC HIGHLANDS AND I-81 CORRIDOR WINCHESTER-HAGERSTOWN), WITH RAIN AMOUNTS BEING FAIRLY LIGHT. THE FRONT WILL SLOWLY MAKE IT TO THE COAST LATE TONIGHT, SO THE BELTWAY AND THE EASTERN SHORE WILL BE THE LAST AREAS TO RECEIVE THE SHOWERS. AS THE FRONT WEAKENS THIS EVENING, EXPECT SHOWERS TO DIMINISH AS WELL, THUS LESS THAN A HALF INCH OF RAIN IS EXPECTED ACROSS THE METRO AREA. WITH THAT LITTLE AMOUNT OF RAIN FORECASTED, MANY AREAS WILL STILL HAVE TO DEAL WITH MODERATE DROUGHT CONDITIONS. TEMPERATURES THIS EVENING ARE FORECAST TO BE IN THE 40S WEST OF THE BLUE RIDGE, BUT STAY IN THE 50S EAST. THE AFOREMENTIONED FRONT WILL CLEAR OUR COAST, BUT STALL NEAR THE AREA TUESDAY. THIS BECOMES SIGNIFICANT AS AN APPROACHING AREA OF LOW-PRESSURE DEVELOPS ON THE FRONT. FORECAST MODELS REMAIN IN DISAGREEMENT REGARDING JUST HOW FAR WEST THE RAIN SHIELD WITH THIS SYSTEM WILL GO, BUT THE LATEST INFORMATION SHOWS SCATTERED SHOWERS STAYING WITH US THROUGH WEDNESDAY. WITH THE SYSTEM OFF OUR SHORE KEEPING CLOUDS AROUND AND A PERSISTENT NORTHERLY WIND, HIGHS WILL STAY IN THE 60S TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY, WITH LOWS IN THE 40S AND 50.

IN THE LONG TERM, THE GENERAL TREND IN MODEL GUIDANCE IS FOR THE LOW-PRESSURE SYSTEM TO SLOWLY PROGRESS FURTHER AWAY FROM OUR AREA BY THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. WITH THAT BEING SAID, IT IS POSSIBLE THAT WE STAY RAIN-FREE THOSE TWO DAYS, BEFORE THE NEXT COLD FRONT COMES THROUGH THE REGION ON SATURDAY. THE FORECAST MODELS ALSO HAVE SATURDAY’S FRONT WEAKENING AS IT MOVES OVERHEAD, SO WHILE A FEW SHOWERS CAN’T BE RULED OUT WITH THE FRONT’S PASSAGE, THERE’S ALSO A DECENT CHANCE THAT IT MAY BE A DRY SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. STAY TUNED FOR FURTHER UPDATES FOR THIS WEEKEND’S WEATHER. THE ONE CONSTANT; HOWEVER; WILL BE THE TEMPERATURES. THROUGHOUT THE LONG TERM PERIOD WE ARE EXPECTED TO RUN CLOSE TO AVERAGE DURING THE DAY WITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60S TO NEAR 70, AND SLIGHTLY ABOVE NORMAL AT NIGHT WITH LOWS IN THE 50S.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE UPPER 40S TO MID 50’S. NORTH WINDS BETWEEN 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60’S.

THURSDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS ON EITHER SIDE OF 70 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60’S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY SKIES WITH A CHANCE FOR A EVENING SHOWER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 60’S TO LOW 70’S.

SUNDAY: EARLY SHOWER, THEN PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 60’S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND THE LOW 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!

-METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER