Weekend rain, big warm-up coming

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – We had plenty of sunshine today with temperatures around 10 degrees warmer than Thursday. The last of the cold air is moving out and we’ll notice with lows only near 40 degrees tonight. As the high pressure pulls away, we have some changes for Saturday. The next low pressure system out of the Southwest causes the clouds to increase during the day Saturday. It will begin sunny and dry most of the day as clouds build quickly. We can expect showers by late afternoon and then steady rain overnight. It will quickly move out near sunrise on Sunday morning with lingering showers. We’ll continue to have a cloudy morning, but again, a dry Sunday. Skies will continue to clear through the day.

Monday begins with sunny skies and the start of a dry and mild pattern. Our temperatures will still be in the 60’s, but once the High pressure shifts to our South, we begin a rapid warming trend from Tuesday through Thursday. As temperatures increase into the 70’s and 80’s, we begin to see more clouds and chances of evening showers. There’s a slight chance each night from Wednesday through Friday.

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Light West winds 5-7 mph. Lows will be near 40 degrees.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with rain developing by evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Sunday: Lingering morning showers, then clearing through the day. Some gusty winds over 20 mph. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Monday: Sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60’s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & mild. Highs will be in the upper 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with clouds increasing. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s.

Thursday: Variable cloudiness. Highs will be in the low 80’s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of late day showers. Highs will be in the low 70’s.

Enjoy your weekend!

Meteorologist Michael Del Sontro