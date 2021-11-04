Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Coronavirus
Virginia Elections
Maryland Elections
Maryland
Washington, DC
West Virginia
Virginia
National
Pet of the Week
Question of the Day
Traffic
Capitol Review
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Entertainment
inFOCUS
BestReviews
Ag News
Top Stories
Jefferson County Schools looking for feedback on what to do with old elementary school buildings
Montgomery County families frustrated with “free for all” pediatric vaccinations
Stimulus checks sent to at least 18 billionaires, report finds
Taco Bell giving free tacos to everyone in America: Here’s how to redeem yours
Weather
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Play of the Week
Pro Football Challenge
Washington Huddle
Gold and Blue Nation
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Gift of Giving Back
Pet of the Week
Stronger Together
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Halloween Costume Photo Sweepstakes
Free Pizza Friday
Pro Football Challenge
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
DCW50 Celebrity Interviews
Contact DCW50
About
Email newsletter signup
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Winter season outlook
Weather or Not
Posted:
Nov 4, 2021 / 01:30 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Nov 4, 2021 / 01:13 PM EDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
‘Chris… quit playing’: Radford Police share bodycam footage of traffic stop involving Del. Chris Hurst after Republican campaign signs vandalized
Video
A “serious incident” reported at Thomas S. Wootton High School
Video
Montgomery County families frustrated with “free for all” pediatric vaccinations
A look inside Warehouse Cinemas Leitersburg, the new Leitersburg Cinemas
Video
Key takeaways of Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline
Video