The wildfires out west are impacting air quality here in the DC-Baltimore region. Over this past week, code orange air quality alerts have stretched as far out as Frederick County, Maryland, impacting urban, suburban, and rural areas near our nation’s capital region.

WDVM meteorologists Derek Bowen and Scott Sumner look at current fire and smoke data and see how the current forecast plays a role in what we see with the air quality index as we head into the weekend and next week.