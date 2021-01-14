Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Question of the Day
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
Black History Month
WDVM Webchat
Pass or Fail
National
Elections
Video Game News
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Taco Bell is bringing potatoes back to its menu, and ‘going big’ with vegetarian options
Playground in honor of sisters completes phase one
Gallery
FAA steps up enforcement against unruly airline passengers
Active COVID-19 cases start to drop in WV
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Traffic
Weather or Not
Cameras
Sports
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Weather or Not with Derek and Scott
Weather or Not
Posted:
Jan 14, 2021 / 01:00 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 14, 2021 / 01:00 PM EST
Trending Stories
MCPD investigating body found in car
Protestors take to the streets, call for Frederick Sheriff’s resignation
Video
DC man facing assault, ammunition charges after leading Montgomery County Police on chase
After she delivered stillbirth, DC Public Schools denies teacher maternity leave
Video
Giant Food launches campaign displaying minority-owned business tags on products
Video