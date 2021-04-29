Weather IQ: Winds

Meteorologists Derek Bowen and Scott Sumner take time out today with Weather or Not to bring you a new segment we call Weather IQ. With high winds expected to arrive in our area Friday, we want to explore why we see high winds this time of the year as cold fronts pass.

Click here to see more editions of Weather IQ.

Log on to Facebook and comment with any questions you may have regarding winds or any other weather-related topic. If you have an idea for Weather or Not or Weather IQ, be sure to reach out to us on social media or email.

More with the Weather Team on Twitter @WDVMWeather, Facebook, Email: weather@localdvm.com

Connect with Derek on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Email: dbowen@localdvm.com