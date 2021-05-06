Two tornadoes confirmed in the DC Capital Region from storms Monday

The National Weather Service in Sterling confirmed that two tornadoes impacted the DC-Baltimore metroplex this week. Both tornadoes happened Monday and were rated EF-1 in intensity on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Ranson, West Virginia, and Mount Pleasant, Maryland, were impacted by these tornadoes. Only one was injured due to the storm in Ranson, W. Va.

While Thursday is bright, sunny, and cool, rain may impact Friday and parts of the weekend.

For more information on tornados visit the Storm Prediction Center’s online tornado FAQ.

  • On Tuesday, the NWS in Sterling, Va. confirmed an EF-1 tornado impacted Ranson, West Virginia, which is located in Jefferson County.
  • On Wednesday, the NWS in Sterling, Va. confirmed an EF-1 tornado impacted the community of Mt. Pleasant, Maryland, located in Frederick County.
Two EF-1 tornadoes affected the DC-Baltimore metroplex Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

