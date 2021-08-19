Talking with a ‘Sirius’ comedian

WDVM Meteorologists Derek Bowen and Scott Sumner talk with Brett Siddell, a stand-up comedian and radio personality for Sirius XM in New York City.

He also did a stand-up comedy bit involving weather. Click here to view the YouTube video.

Brett released an hour-long comedy special called Mad Silly, which is available on Vimeo during the pandemic.

Should I have Kids? is his proposed docu-series. For more information, visit this GoFundMe link.

You can listen to Brett along with the rest of the Busted Halo team on Sirius XM’s channel 129 Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. Eastern.