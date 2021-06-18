Serving our community after the pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Workers at WDVM 25 and WDCW 50 spent Thursday helping out local non-profits in the DC-Hagerstown region. They helped support two local area not-for-profit organizations, or 501(c)3’s. Other sister stations across Nexstar Nation were busy serving their own communities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the parent company Nexstar.

Weather or Not with Derek and Scott interviewed our good friend Noel Fridgen from the Humane Society of Washington County. You may have recognized her from our Pet of the Week segment before the pandemic hosted Monday at noon on WDVM 25 News.

Fridgen gave us the latest news coming out of the animal shelter, along with the latest scoop on an extraordinary milestone the humane society is having in November 2021. Visit the Humane Society of Washington County’s website for the details on the latest happenings at the facility on Mauganinsville Road in Hagerstown, Md.

It is located about a mile north of Marshall Street School and Western Heights Middle. The facilities are located between I-81 and the Reserve at Collegiate Acres off of I-81 in Hagerstown.