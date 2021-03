Weather or Not talks with a school president reflecting over the past year of pandemic woes with school closings, virtual learning, and best practices to limit the virus’s spread while educating the next generation.

Join us Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. for Weather or Not with Derek and Scott.

Weather or Not with Derek and Scott is sponsored by the Ford Motor Company and features WDVM’s Meteorologist Derek Bowen and Scott Sumner WDVM.