Inspiration for your golf game

DELEWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WDVM) — While inspiration may be hard to find for some these days, one golfing instructor is bridging the gap between spirituality and the game of golf.

Jon Decker became the director of instruction at the Medallion Club golf course earlier this year. He was ranked as one of the “Best Teachers in the State of Florida” five times by Golf Digest and the honor of “Southern Ohio Teacher of the Year” in 2015. At one point, Decker worked as Bob Sowards golf instructor. He also had the opportunity to teach in four PGA Championships in 2011-2014. In 2007, he helped train in the Women’s U.S. Open.

Decker also had the honor of working with players on the Nationwide, Futures, Champions, Hooters, E Golf Tour along with the LPGA Tours. Besides interacting with some of the game’s finest players, he has also written articles for Golf Digest and has been featured on the Golf Channel.

Jon also has a book out. Readers should look for Golf is My Life: Glorifying God Through the Game. It is out on Amazon and can be found at bookstores like Barnes and Noble. An eBook edition is also available. He is also the senior editor for Golf Tips Magazine.