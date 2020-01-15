Ep. 7: Weather or Not with Derek and Scott | Talks with the boss

Meteorologists Derek Bowen and Scott Sumner talk with their boss, Mark Kraham. WDVM’s news director got his start in the business as a news reporter on radio. He then discusses how that helped pave the way for his career in the television industry. He now manages the newsroom serving viewers from the District, to the Valleys, and Mountains.
Connect with Derek Bowen: Twitter @WxDerek, Facebook, Email: dbowen@localdvm.com
Connect with Scott Sumner: Facebook, Email: ssumner@localdvm.com
More with the Weather team on Twitter @WDVMWeather, Facebook, Email: Weather@localdvm.com