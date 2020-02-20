Ep. 12: Weather or Not with Derek and Scott | Gets Artsy

We are getting a bit artsy on Weather or Not with Derek and Scott! Margaret Clingan of MJ Clingan Photography brings in her artwork to share with us. Photos highlight local nature, architecture, and wildlife.

Connect with Margaret Clingan on her website, Facebook Page, or by email at mclinga@aol.com.

Connect with Derek Bowen: Twitter @WxDerek, Facebook, Email: dbowen@localdvm.com

Connect with Scott Sumner: Facebook, Email: ssumner@localdvm.com

More with the Weather team on Twitter @WDVMWeather, Facebook, Email: Weather@localdvm.com