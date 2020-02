Meteorologists Derek Bowen and Scott Sumner talk about space weather with Bill McClain from the Sudekum Planetarium at Adventure Science Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Connect with Derek Bowen: Twitter @WxDerek, Facebook, Email: dbowen@localdvm.com

Connect with Scott Sumner: Facebook, Email: ssumner@localdvm.com

More with the Weather team on Twitter @WDVMWeather, Facebook, Email: Weather@localdvm.com