COVID impacts the travel industry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDVM) — Weather or Not talked with an individual in the travel industry, Thursday, reflecting on the past year. Peter Cuocolo is the president of Charlotte Special Events Group in North Carolina. During the pandemic, they were able to provide local brewery tours in their region. They are about to open back their winery tours.

He is also the owner of Soaring Eagle Tours. The subsidiary works with local Boy Scouts of America troops from across the country, providing tour packages revolving around the National Jamboree event. With the world scouting event in 2019, Soaring Eagle Tours saved enough money to bring them through the many months that many Americans abandoned travel.

To survive the pandemic small businesses like the Charlotte Special Events and Soaring Eagle Tours benefited from the Paycheck Protection Program enacted by former U.S. President Donald Trump and later extended by President Joe Biden’s successor.

Cuocolo told Meteorologists Derek Bowen and Scott Sumner of WDVM that he is hopeful that the surge in travel will outway the losses caused by the novel coronavirus.