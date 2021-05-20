Air quality alert, tracking the tropics, and how long this dry weather will last

We are tracking poor air quality across the DC-Baltimore metroplex impacting areas east of the Blue Ridge Mountains like Frederick, Westminster, Leesburg, Dale City, La Plata, Lexington Park, and Annapolis.

As if the heat was not already bad enough, excess particulate matter will negatively impact the general respiratory health of sensitive groups. Wear a mask outdoors if you happen to be out and limit outdoor exposure and activity Thursday. We will check and see how the air quality will fare over the next few days.

A ridge of high pressure has made temperatures high above the average and soils relatively dry. Some have had to begin watering their gardens in Hagerstown and around the region. Even a WDVM Weather Watcher in Frostburg, Maryland, in Allegany County had to begin adding water to his garden to keep plants from experiencing heat stress.