Skip to content
WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC
Washington, DC
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
Apple Blossom Festival
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
Question of the Day
Traffic
Remarkable Women
Webchat
National
Video Game News
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Gov. Justice signs bill expanding flexibility for liquor, wine and beer licensees
Primrose schools open its 450th school in Arlington
Cruises could resume in mid-July with 95% of passengers fully vaccinated, CDC says
While total homelessness has decreased in DC, chronic homelessness has increased
Weather
Daily Forecast
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Live Weather Cameras
Sports
Hoops in the DVM
Masters Report
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Community
Careers InDemand
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Apple Blossom Sweepstakes
Message 2 Mom Sweepstakes
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
This Just In
Honoring Black History
Contact DCW50
About
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Winds
Weather IQ
Posted:
Apr 29, 2021 / 03:39 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 29, 2021 / 03:39 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Jan Gardner provided an update on COVID-19 in Frederick County
Fairfax County Public Schools may join COVID-19 testing pilot
Video
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Approves Budget Mark Up
Video
Simon Turner Memorial Garden holds public information meeting
Video
Washington, DC Weather