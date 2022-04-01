IT’S OFFICIAL… a tornado touched down in Tysons Corner, Virginia, along Chain Bridge Road, which is just northwest of the Tysons Corner Mall.

Two service stations were impacted/damaged by the tornado, along with damage to other buildings near the region. Flying debris also caused at least 6-8 windows in the front of a Mobil gas station to shatter.

Based on the lack of damage displayed further southeast, the tornado likely dissipated in the Tyson’s Corner Mall parking lot. Finally, weather radars from different sources all had data supporting the formation of the tornado in that area.