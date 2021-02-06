The winter season remains active in the nation’s capital region

Saturday morning looks sunny, but clouds will continue to build in as we head throughout the day. Be sure to check out the latest weather alerts to keep up with the latest information about the impending winter storm. Snow will begin after midnight with the chance becoming likely before daybreak.

Points that most of the snowfall will drop 5-10 inches from Wilmington, Del. to Philadelphia while the DC-Baltimore metroplex looks to see 4-8 inches of the white stuff. While the mountains and valleys see less on our current forecast, some weather modeling has more snow included shifting the snowfall amounts northward.

The discrepancy is similar to the situation we had last week. The amount of snowfall will likely depend on where the low is sets up. We are continuing to watch this as the system draws near. While most areas will see accumulating snowfall, the amount can differ based on altitude and the storm’s airflow positioning.

After the snow moves through, bitterly cold winds will continue to drop temperatures down into the teens and 20s Sunday night into Monday. Wind chills will drop into the low tens and single digits! It will be freezing, especially in mountains and valley passes pumping in those bone-chilling winds. Temperatures will briefly warm up after Monday.

While we warm up to the average on Tuesday with a possible flurry to the west with a light bit of snow in the high Alleghanies, eyes also look to the end of the week for another chance of not only snow but frozen precipitation of some sort. Stay tuned!