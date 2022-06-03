Happy Friday! High pressure, to the north and west, will allow for a dry and pleasant night ahead. Expect lows to mainly stay in the 50s, with lower 60s near the Bay. With high pressure in place through the weekend, sunny to mostly sunny skies will be seen as temperatures reach the upper 70s to low 80s with low humidity. It is just about as perfect a weekend as you can want in June. Overnight low temperatures on both weekend nights look to hold in the 50s. Monday will start off dry and mostly sunny, but as the high moves off-shore, a southerly wind will help to bring back higher humidity and rain showers overnight Monday. By the middle of the week, a cold front approaches the area bringing back showers, storms, and higher humidity. Right now the current thinking is that the front is currently forecast to pass through the region by late Wednesday and then stall somewhere over Virginia and North Carolina border. Forecast models have high pressure briefly building in before the stalled front returns north as a warm front during the latter part of next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows range between 50-62 degrees.

Weekend: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with overnight showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated and scattered Thundershowers. Highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday: Variably cloudy with showers. Highs in the 80s.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Highs around 80 degrees.

Have a great night and weekend!

Scott Sumner