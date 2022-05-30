Happy Memorial Day! Tonight will be clear and dry, but more humid as lows hold in the 60s for most areas. Tuesday may start off with some patchy fog; otherwise, it will be a sunny and mild start to a new work week. The big story for the start of the short term will be the temperatures. We will likely see highs getting into the low to mid-90s across most areas aside from the mountains and heat indices in the mid-90s throughout the day. As the high continues to move further away, there may be an opportunity for a few spot showers; but most will not see any showers, but instead plenty of sunshine. Wednesday, some showers and storms may begin to encompass portions of the area ahead of the approaching cold front, but the best time to see any t-showers would be late day and more likely around sunset. Now there may be a few damaging wind gusts along the Maryland/Pennsylvania border, but the better chance of seeing widespread storms will hold off until Thursday, with the passage of the front. This strong cold front will dive southeastward from the Lower Great Lakes, across the eastern Ohio Valley, and into the mid-Atlantic region Thursday into Thursday night. Since the event is days away, the timing is still up in the air, so stay with the WDVM weather team to get the latest over the next couple of days. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees above average, reaching the middle 80s with humid conditions. As the storms taper and end overnight Thursday into Friday morning, a less humid airmass will arrive for the upcoming weekend and temperatures will be comfortable around 80 degrees Friday and Saturday with lower humidity. Highs on Sunday should be in the mid-80s.

With it going to be very hot on Tuesday, the beach looks like a good place to hang out on Tuesday. Here is a look a some of the Mid-Atlantic beaches for Tuesday.

Tonight: Clear and more humid. Lows range between 61-71 degrees.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. Isolated shower. Hot & Humid. Highs in the mid-90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with late storms. Highs in the 90s.

Thursday: Strong to severe storms . Highs in the 80s.

Friday: Variably cloudy and less humid. Highs around 80 degrees.

Weekend: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s.

Have a great night!

Scott Sumner