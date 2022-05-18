Good Wednesday! Tonight, clouds continue to increase rapidly with overnight showers a good bet to overspread the area this evening in advance of a warm front that is expected to lift through the area through early Thursday. Rain amounts will generally be light and most likely less than a quarter of an inch, as temperatures range between the low 50s to the low 60s. Whatever light precipitation forms overnight, will quickly move out of the region, and clearing skies will be the trend during the afternoon and evening. The thermometer will get slightly warmer, with highs in the low 80s, but the flame thrower really gets cranking on Friday and into the start of the weekend. Speaking of the weekend, Saturday will likely be the warmest day since last August as the 90s make a return, and with the humidity rising along with high temps., some places may see the heat index rise to around 100 degrees! Thunderstorm potential remains non-zero, but overall confidence in any severe thunderstorms for Saturday remains low at this time. Sunday, however; as a cold front approaches, is a different story. The area will see more clouds, so the temperatures may not be as high as Saturday’s, but unlike Saturday, there remains a much better chance for a few thunderstorms. For Monday, the front should be south of the region, but probably not far enough for clear skies and dry weather, yet we will be much cooler as the thermometer hovers around 70 degrees. Temperatures will continue to trend a few degrees cooler into the early part of next week with another disturbance expected to pass through the area for the middle of the workweek.

Looking ahead, here are record high temperatures for Friday ( May 20th) and Saturday (May 21st). Can we beat these numbers? Only time will tell.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain showers arriving. Lows range between 53-61 degrees.

Thursday: Cloudy with spot AM shower early before clearing skies. Highs in the 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the 90s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated mountain showers/t-showers; otherwise dry and very hot. Highs in the mid-90s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered PM storms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Much cooler. Highs around 70 degrees.

Tuesday: Cloudy with showers. Highs in the 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered PM showers. Highs around 80 degrees.

Have a great night and week!

Scott Sumner