Happy Saturday! High pressure continues to linger across our area, heading into our area. Temperatures tonight will dip into the 50s. Winds will begin to die down as skies become clear. Some patchy fog is possible in the early morning hours tomorrow in the western valleys between 5-7 a.m. We will continue to see mostly sunny skies for our Sunday. High temperatures will again be in the 80s. Clouds will begin to roll in Sunday night, keeping our temperatures a bit warm for our evening. We will start to see high pressure shift offshore late Sunday night. We start our Monday off pretty quiet, but there is a slight chance for us to see a light shower. A cold front will work its way into our area Tuesday, and we could see a few thunderstorms are possible. Highs for Tuesday will remain in the 80s.

Here is a look at the 7 day

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s and lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies, highs in the lower 80s, and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of evening showers. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid-80s and lows in the lower to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the 80s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 80s and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-80s and lows in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s.

Enjoy your Sunday!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward