Good Tuesday! Tonight will be partly cloudy and dry, but it will still be muggy as lows range between 65 to 75 degrees. Wednesday, a cold front will approach the area from the northwest, but it will take its time getting into the area, as the front will be north of the region, in Pennsylvania. Late day (more like evening hours) showers and thunderstorms may develop across portions of the area along and ahead of the front just along the Mason- Dixon line. The Severe Storms Prediction Center (SPC) has included the northern tier of counties in north-central, northeast Maryland in a Marginal threat for severe thunderstorms, specifically for damaging winds. Thursday, the cold front will likely bring forth a much better chance for showers and thunderstorms to cross the entire area. Once again, the main threat will be damaging wind gusts but some isolated large hail with some of these storms is all possible. Storms look to last until the mid-evening hours before dissipating. The aforementioned cold front will exit off our coast early Friday morning and behind the front, sunshine and lower humidity levels look to be seen and felt heading into the weekend.

Once again the UV index will be high on Wednesday ( leaving only 15-30 minutes before the UV-A and UV-B Rays give a person a burn.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows range between 65-75 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated t-showers. Highs in the 90s.

Thursday: Strong to severe storms possible with a cold front. Highs in the 80s.

Friday: Variably cloudy and less humid. Highs around 80 degrees.

Weekend: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Monday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with PM T-showers. Highs around 90 degrees.

