Good Thursday! Tonight will be cloudy, with some patchy fog overnight. Well after midnight, some showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two will begin to spread into areas west of the Blue Ridge as temperatures stay mild and in the 60s. We end the week on a stormy note, with a few caveats included. Two separate waves of rain and storms are possible with one being in the late morning /early afternoon (between 11am-2pm) and a second with the actual cold front in the evening (between 7pm-10pm). There should be moderate instability throughout the day, so the greatest severe threats will be wind gusts above 50 mph, but some hail is also possible, along with an isolated tornado threat. Drier air will begin to work in behind the front Friday night with lows in the mid-50s to mid-60s. In the WDVM weather department, I’m still looking for a few showers Saturday; however, the trend in today’s forecast models has been for only some isolated to scattered showers. Dry weather and seasonable temperatures are expected Saturday night. Sunnier skies and warmer temperatures are expected Sunday into the middle of next week as the thermometer peaks in the middle 90s making it feel like mid-summer!

Looking ahead to tomorrow at some of the popular beaches along the Mid-Atlantic coast, you’ll see a common theme…unfortunately storms are in the forecast.

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog, showers arrive. Lows in the 60s.

Friday: Strong to severe afternoon storms possible. Highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday-Wednesday: Sunny to mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s/90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms . Highs around 90 degrees.

Have a great night and week!

Scott Sumner