Happy first day of summer! Summerlike temperatures are returning to our area. Partly cloudy skies with a chance of a few lingering showers as we head into our evening. Dry conditions will be throughout our evening but lows will only dip into the 60s for most of the early. Wednesday will be a bit unsettle. A ridge be overhead Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. Given the warm and moist air mass in place highs will be in the 90s with our dewpoints in the upper 60s, with this in place it will help spark a few thunderstorms across the area. Theses storms will be slow moving, that could be severe in natural. As these storms move in we could see damaging winds, and hail. Timing for storms looks to be around 3 p.m. to around 10 p.m. There is a chance for us to see about 2″ of rain. Flooding is the main threat of these storms. The second of storms will come as a cold front rolls on through, the second round of storms does not look to turn severe.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast

EXTENDED FORECAST:

FIRST DAY OF WORK: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of spotty showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies to start then PM showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: AM showers with partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s and lows in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

Enjoy the first day of summer!

-Weather Forecaster Brittany Ward