Happy Friday! Tonight, light rain is expected to overspread the area late Friday night into the area and through much of the day Saturday. This is looking to be a stable weather scenario, as any severe weather will stay well south of the region. A few t-storms can t be completely ruled out, but if they were to occur, they would happen across the southern half of St. Mary s County and the southernmost waters, for the most part, as the thunder threat looks very minimal. This evening clouds will gradually lower and thicken with scattered shower activity breaking out as early as mid-evening, though initially, dry air could limit coverage a bit. Shower activity should become more numerous overnight as low temperatures range between the mid-50s to mid-60s. Sunday, potentially more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity could be seen, so in general, a bit more unsettled weather has been picked up by weather models this weekend, This is not to say the weekend is a washout, but having an umbrella handy, would be a good thing. As we head into next week, Monday looks to be a dry day, but also a warm and humid day. Typical summertime weather looks to make a return Tuesday and through the rest of the week, with scattered showers and storms. So in general, the main story for the middle and later parts of next week will be unsettled, with a general warming trend with temperatures potentially reaching up into the upper 80s by Thursday.

If your heading out to see the Nationals play the Brewers, it is looking to be dry, but cloudy. Enjoy the game.

The nice weather that ended the week will not last long. While the weekend won’t be a washout, there will be scattered showers and t-storms around.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Comfortable. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday: Early rain showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy with scattered storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday-Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated to scattered t-storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny with storms as a cold front approaches. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great and safe night and weekend!

Scott Sumner