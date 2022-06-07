Good Tuesday! Tonight, after the early evening showers move out, we will be dry with some patchy fog building in, especially where it rained. Expect the thermometer to continue to be mild, as the temperatures range between 59 to 69 degrees. Wednesday, a front to our south, most likely around central Virginia will start to move north, bringing about a round of rain and storms. The best chance for storms will be around Interstate 66 and US 50. A few of the storms are possible to become severe after 3 pm, as gusty winds will be the primary threat heading into the late night; however; multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms are also possible, so a secondary threat with any storm will be with flash flooding. The WDVM weather team will continue to monitor the situation and update on-air and online when necessary. By Thursday morning, the inclement weather will move out into the Atlantic allowing for partly cloudy skies, seasonable temperatures, and lower humidity levels. Even though high pressure is forecast to remain near the area Friday, there will still be plenty of clouds around as we end the work week. Dry and seasonable conditions are forecast to continue on Friday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s and mid-60s. On Saturday, another front will move into the area, but due to the system passing south of D.C., we should be on the more stable side of the storm, thereby; rain showers and not severe weather is in the forecast. Heading into Saturday night and Sunday, drier weather and sunnier skies look to make a return, salvaging some of the weekend.

Here is a look at your hour-by-hour forecast, Check out Scott Sumner’s forecast tonight on WDVM at 6 pm and 10 pm., as he gives you the timing of tomorrow’s potential severe weather.

If your planning on attending the Orioles game tonight, you may want to have an umbrella handy.

Tonight: Early showers then variably cloudy and fog developing. Lows range between 59-69 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Some could be severe. Highs in the 80s.

Thursday-Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with rain showers. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated t-storm. Highs in the mid-80s

Have a great night!

Scott Sumner