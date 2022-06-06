Good Monday! Tonight will be warmer than past nights, as the thermometer ranges between 51 to 62 degrees. Cloud cover will slowly increase over the region beginning Tuesday morning as a cold front over the Midwest approaches from the west. Ahead of the front, a southerly wind will help to bring back some of that humidity that was missing this past weekend. Skies will become mainly cloudy ahead of the front on Tuesday, and with more moisture back to the area, shower and thunderstorm chances increase. The threat of severe thunderstorms should be marginal at best, but it will still need to be monitored. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to range from the upper 60s in the mountains to the lower 80s near the beaches. The aforementioned cold front is forecast to pass through our region sometime late Tuesday evening and into Wednesday morning. The front stalls just south of our region on Wednesday but quickly lifts back through the region Wednesday night bringing rain and possible t-storms back through the area. Thursday and Friday weak high pressure settles over the region with the northwesterly wind bringing dry weather, lower humidity, and seasonably warm daytime temperatures. By Friday night a front in the Carolinas lifts north and by Saturday the area will once again see widespread showers and a few thunderstorms. Sunday the weather looks wonderful with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight’s forecast is for the area to be dry and pleasant, but looking ahead, we have a few nights that storms are in the picture.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows range between 51-62 degrees.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Variably cloudy with isolated and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

Thursday-Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with t-storms. Highs in the 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Have a great night!

Scott Sumner