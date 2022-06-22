A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 9 PM for all counties in Western Maryland, Northern Virginia and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia The watch means that conditions are favorable for severe storms, as a cold front passes across the area overnight.

Good Wednesday! Tonight, storms will move over the region as a front to our west moves in bringing some gusty winds, and large hail, along with a flooding potential, as the storms are forecasted to be slow-moving. The National Weather Service has issued both a Flood Watch that starts mid-afternoon and runs until 11 pm, along with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch which runs until 9 pm. Currently, scattered rain and thunderstorms have been dropping in from Pennsylvania and that trend will continue for the rest of the day and night. All storms will move out of the area by midnight and heading into Thursday, the forecast is not looking so volatile. Thursday will feature winds out of the north and lingering showers in the wake of the frontal passage during the first half of the day. A few showers and storms may linger over the eastern areas during the afternoon, but expect to be drying out by the evening. The worst part of the forecast will be the cooler than normal temperatures as highs look to range from the mid-60s to the mid-70s, under an east wind. We end the week and start the weekend on a dry note and more sunshine than clouds, and with more sunshine temperatures look to move right back to and above normal levels. Sunday a cold front will start to work its way closer to the area, so some mountain t-storms are possible (west of the Blue Ridge), but most of us will be dry and hot. The warmest temps look to fall on Sunday with highs in the 90s and a heat index around 100 degrees! Tuesday, more scattered-numerous showers and thunderstorms are forecast to arrive with the actual frontal passage. Some locally heavy rainfall is possible along with a marginal severe threat. After the front clears our coast Monday night, a refreshing round of nice weather will follow the front, as humidity levels lower and temperatures do as well.

Tonight: Early storms. Lows from the 60s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated t-showers, cool. Highs around 80 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Sunday: Isolated PM mountain storms; otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the 90s.

Monday: Strong to severe storms. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday-Wednesday: Sunny, cooler, and less humid. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great and safe night!

Scott Sumner