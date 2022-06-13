Good Monday! Tonight, a few early evening thunderstorms may be possible, with the most likely areas seeing one of these storms across north-central Virginia and around D.C. After any initial popup shower and/or thunderstorm activity subsides this evening, there should be a lull in precipitation for at least the early part of the overnight hours, after which a strong storm complex is forecast to head into the area closer to sunrise. Overnight lows will be very mild and in the upper 60s to low 70s. Current thinking is that the potential storm complex will move into the region after 5 am starting with Western Maryland being the first target. Most likely hazards will be damaging winds and large hail, but this system has the possibility of producing widespread wind damage over a large area, along with some very heavy rain binging about a conditional flood threat. As the potential storm complex departs late morning, partly cloudy skies will follow along with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Beyond that, drier conditions are expected for the remainder of the day on Tuesday. Upper ridging will likely keep conditions dry early Wednesday, but more storms are possible into Wednesday and Thursday afternoons/ evening. Temperatures this whole week will continue to be into the upper 80s to low 90s, and “feels-like” temperatures could be around in the triple digits. A cold front is expected to approach late Thursday into Friday and some more conditional severe weather is a possibility. The good news out of all this is that after Friday’s front clears our coast, we are looking to have a wonderful weekend of weather. Sunny to mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and pleasant temperatures are all to be expected.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast for tonight. While a t-storm is possible, there is a better chance of seeing storms early Tuesday morning after 5 am.

Tonight: Isolated early thundershower, partly cloudy and muggy. Lows range from 64-76 degrees.

Tuesday: Possible severe morning storms before clearing out by the afternoon. Still humid. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday-Thursday: Scattered t-storms. Hot and humid. Highs around 90 degrees.

Friday: Partly sunny with storms as a cold front approaches. Highs in the 90s.

Weekend: Sunny to Mostly sunny, with lower humidity and pleasant. Highs range from 75-82 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Have a great and safe night!

Scott Sumner