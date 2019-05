Scott's Local Forecast_ 052419 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Localdvm - GOOD FRIDAY MORNING! A "COOL" FRONT WILL DROP THROUGH THE REGION THIS MORNING AND AS IT DOES, IT'LL SWEEP AWAY THE HIGHER HUMIDITY THAT WE FELT YESTERDAY AFTERNOON. WHILE TEMPERATURES DON'T DROP TOO MUCH, THE END OF THE WEEK WILL BE MORE COMFORTABLE. THIS WILL BE THE FIRST DRY FRIDAY IN OVER TWO MONTHS AND WE CAN THANK HIGH PRESSURE FOR BRINGING US THIS MOSTLY SUNNY DAY. IT WON'T BE A PERFECT DAY; HOWEVER, AS WINDS WILL PICK UP FROM THE NORTHWEST, MAKING FOR A BREEZY AFTERNOON. TONIGHT THE WINDS WILL RELAX AND UNDER PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES, THE THERMOMETER WILL RANGE BETWEEN 55 – 65 DEGREES.

ANOTHER WARM FRONT, COLD FRONT COMBINATION WILL MOVE INTO THE AREA THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND, BRINGING THE CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS BACK INTO THE PICTURE. THE THREE-DAY WEEKEND, HOWEVER, IS FAR FROM A TOTAL WASH-OUT. JUST BE SURE TO KEEP AN EYE ON THE SKY AND HAVE YOUR WDVM WEATHER APP HANDY, JUST IN CASE ANY WEATHER ALERTS ARE SENT OUT. AS WE HEAD INTO NEXT WEEK, A TYPICAL SUMMER-LIKE WEATHER PATTERN WILL BE SEEN AND FELT ACROSS THE 4STATE REGION, WITH ANOTHER SHOT OF 90 DEGREE TEMPS ARRIVING BY MID-WEEK.

HERE'S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TODAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY, ESPECIALLY IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGHS: 70-83. NORTHWEST WINDS AT 10 TO 15 MPH WITH OCCASIONALLY HIGHER GUSTS.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR AND COMFORTABLE. LOWS: 55-65. WEST WINDS BECOMING LIGHT AND VARIABLE.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE FOR AN ISOLATED THUNDERSTORM. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

SUNDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 80S.

MEMORIAL DAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A 30% CHANCE OF THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 80S.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 80S.

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS AND WARM. HIGHS AROUND 90.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 80S.

HAVE A GREAT DAY!

- METEOROLOGIST SCOTT SUMNER