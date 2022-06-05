Happy Sunday! Tonight we will see our lows dip into the upper 50s. Mostly clear skies are what to expect for our evening. As high pressure moves offshore, we will see a more southeasterly flow. Slightly warmer temperatures will move back to our area Monday. We will continue to see mostly dry conditions for our Monday, with a stray shower not out of the question across the Allegheny Front. But the better chance for us to see some rain will be Tuesday as a distance moves across our area. There will be enough moisture and instability in the atmosphere that could give us a few thunderstorms and showers Tuesday afternoon and evening. Winds on Tuesday will shift out of the SE funneling in some cooler air. A cold front works its way into our area Wednesday giving us more rain and a few thunderstorms. The timing of this front is still a bit uncertain, but this front could dump between 1.5 to 1.8″ of rain across the area. Some of these could be severe with the main threat being localized flooding.